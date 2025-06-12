Vrindavan's Banke Bihari Corridor: A Path to Rehabilitation

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a rehabilitation plan for families affected by the Banke Bihari Corridor project in Vrindavan. The project will involve relocating the families to the Rukmini Vihar and Sunrakh Bangar areas.

The new corridor is set to cover 5.5 acres around the Thakur Banke Bihari Temple, impacting sevayats, shopkeepers, and local residents. The Mathura-Vrindavan Development Authority has identified land to accommodate 275 families with new flats as per their needs.

Initial construction will include 325-350 one and two-bedroom flats, with options to increase this number if required. Majority stakeholders have shown support, though outreach efforts are ongoing to confirm all stakeholders' consent.

(With inputs from agencies.)