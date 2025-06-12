Left Menu

Vrindavan's Banke Bihari Corridor: A Path to Rehabilitation

The Uttar Pradesh government plans to rehabilitate families impacted by the Banke Bihari Corridor project in Vrindavan. Affected families, including temple caretakers and shopkeepers, will be relocated to Rukmini Vihar and Sunrakh Bangar, with compensation for land and buildings. The project enjoys broad support, though outreach continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 12-06-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 11:24 IST
Vrindavan's Banke Bihari Corridor: A Path to Rehabilitation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a rehabilitation plan for families affected by the Banke Bihari Corridor project in Vrindavan. The project will involve relocating the families to the Rukmini Vihar and Sunrakh Bangar areas.

The new corridor is set to cover 5.5 acres around the Thakur Banke Bihari Temple, impacting sevayats, shopkeepers, and local residents. The Mathura-Vrindavan Development Authority has identified land to accommodate 275 families with new flats as per their needs.

Initial construction will include 325-350 one and two-bedroom flats, with options to increase this number if required. Majority stakeholders have shown support, though outreach efforts are ongoing to confirm all stakeholders' consent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025