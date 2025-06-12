Prologis and Jhaver Group Propel India's Logistics Future

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India – Prologis, a prominent global logistics real estate firm, has announced a strategic alliance with Jhaver Group, led by Vedant Jhaver, to bolster India's industrial and logistics framework.

With approximately $207 billion in assets and expertise in logistics, Prologis collaborates with Jhaver, who brings profound local market knowledge and leadership in various sectors. This partnership aims to expand India's logistics capabilities, integrating advanced industrial facilities in major urban areas.

Prologis India, led by Chairman Vedant Jhaver and Head of India Vineet Sekhsaria, will focus on establishing a superior logistics portfolio. The venture has already embarked on projects in Chennai, Hosur, Bangalore, and Pune, acquiring over 300 acres for development to meet the country's growing demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)