Indonesia's $80 Billion Seawall: A Mega Project to Combat Rising Seas

The Indonesian government has unveiled plans for a massive $80 billion seawall to protect the north coast of Java from the impacts of climate change, President Prabowo Subianto announced on Thursday.

Spanning hundreds of kilometers, the project aims to prevent the frequent flooding driven by rising sea levels and land subsidence.

Subianto is seeking foreign investment, particularly from nations like China and Japan, to fund the project, which could take up to 20 years to complete. The initiative is part of Indonesia's broader efforts to safeguard its populous island from further environmental threats.