Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Air India Flight Crashes in Ahmedabad

An Air India plane bound for London crashed into residential quarters of BJ Medical College doctors in Ahmedabad, injuring several residents. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, carrying 242 passengers and crew, lost altitude shortly after takeoff, resulting in a fiery crash that damaged nearby buildings and vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-06-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 17:07 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Air India Flight Crashes in Ahmedabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India plane en route to London crashed into the residential quarters of BJ Medical College doctors in Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff, eyewitnesses reported on Thursday. The fiery crash caused significant damage to the residential premises and left several injured, though official casualty numbers remain unconfirmed.

Witnesses describe a harrowing scene, with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner plummeting rapidly before colliding with the five-floor buildings, igniting fires that engulfed both apartments and nearby parked vehicles. Residents in the area reported injuries as the thick black smoke enveloped the surroundings.

The flight, carrying 232 passengers and 10 crew members, departed from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport around 2 p.m., only to end abruptly in disaster. Authorities are yet to release an official statement on the extent of the injuries and potential fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025