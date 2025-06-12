Tragedy Strikes: Air India Flight Crashes in Ahmedabad

An Air India plane en route to London crashed into the residential quarters of BJ Medical College doctors in Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff, eyewitnesses reported on Thursday. The fiery crash caused significant damage to the residential premises and left several injured, though official casualty numbers remain unconfirmed.

Witnesses describe a harrowing scene, with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner plummeting rapidly before colliding with the five-floor buildings, igniting fires that engulfed both apartments and nearby parked vehicles. Residents in the area reported injuries as the thick black smoke enveloped the surroundings.

The flight, carrying 232 passengers and 10 crew members, departed from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport around 2 p.m., only to end abruptly in disaster. Authorities are yet to release an official statement on the extent of the injuries and potential fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)