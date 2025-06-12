Left Menu

Unveiling Newborn Giants: Webb Telescope's Groundbreaking Observations

The James Webb Space Telescope has made groundbreaking observations of two giant exoplanets at different stages of formation orbiting a young sun-like star. These discoveries shed light on the complex nature of planetary system development, challenging existing knowledge and theories about how planets and their systems form.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 19:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking astronomical find, the James Webb Space Telescope has managed to capture rare direct images of two exoplanets orbiting a young sun-like star in the Milky Way galaxy. These gas giants, more massive than Jupiter, showcase the complexities of planetary system development.

Located approximately 310 light years away in the constellation Musca, these planets are at different stages of infancy, with one surrounded by a dusty disk and the other shrouded in silicate clouds. The discoveries are significant, as less than 2% of the known 5,900 exoplanets have been directly imaged.

Astrophysicist Kielan Hoch of the Space Telescope Science Institute highlights the unexpected nature of these findings, emphasizing how much remains unknown about planet formation. The data gathered by Webb not only offers new insights into atmospheric physics but also challenges existing models of planetary evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

