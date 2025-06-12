Unveiling Newborn Giants: Webb Telescope's Groundbreaking Observations

In a groundbreaking astronomical find, the James Webb Space Telescope has managed to capture rare direct images of two exoplanets orbiting a young sun-like star in the Milky Way galaxy. These gas giants, more massive than Jupiter, showcase the complexities of planetary system development.

Located approximately 310 light years away in the constellation Musca, these planets are at different stages of infancy, with one surrounded by a dusty disk and the other shrouded in silicate clouds. The discoveries are significant, as less than 2% of the known 5,900 exoplanets have been directly imaged.

Astrophysicist Kielan Hoch of the Space Telescope Science Institute highlights the unexpected nature of these findings, emphasizing how much remains unknown about planet formation. The data gathered by Webb not only offers new insights into atmospheric physics but also challenges existing models of planetary evolution.

