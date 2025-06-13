Left Menu

NDMC Paves Way for a Sustainable Future with Ambitious Proposals

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) approved several impactful proposals, emphasizing sustainability, smart utilities, and cultural development. This includes procuring renewable energy, upgrading utility meters, flood management, and dedicating funds to arts and culture. The initiatives align with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat@2047' for future-ready urban governance.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) took a decisive step towards a sustainable and future-ready city by approving a series of impactful proposals during its recent meeting. These decisions focus on renewable energy procurement, smart utilities, and cultural initiatives.

NDMC has partnered with NHPC Ltd to procure 120 MW of renewable energy at an already agreed price of Rs 4.62 per unit for 25 years. This move aims to meet peak electricity demand while continuing the green energy transition. Additionally, projects worth over Rs 40 crore have been approved to upgrade electricity and water metering systems.

Significant investments are also being made in water management and sanitation, with the installation of over 15,000 smart water meters and desilting of drainage systems. In the cultural arena, 1% of the annual budget will be allocated to support arts initiatives, aiming to integrate art into public life and promote cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

