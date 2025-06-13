SpaceX's Role in U.S. Missile Defense: Fallout from Musk-Trump Dispute

Elon Musk's SpaceX is facing potential changes to its involvement in the U.S. missile defense project, named 'Golden Dome,' after a public altercation between Musk and President Donald Trump. This dispute might see SpaceX's role scaled back in the ambitious defense plan.

The Pentagon is now exploring different options that prioritize current ground systems over SpaceX's proposed satellite network. This shift highlights concerns over political influences in defense strategies, as emphasized by experts in the field.

The timeline suggested by Trump, aiming for completion by 2029, alongside a hefty $175 billion budget, could be overly optimistic according to industry analysts. The project's future remains uncertain as contractors vie for involvement and the administration seeks the most effective and advanced solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)