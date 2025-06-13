Left Menu

Safety First: Delays in Axiom-4 Mission Due to ISS Leak

The Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station faces indefinite delays as NASA and space agencies address a leak observed in the ISS. Concerns over the station's long-term safety were raised by SpaceX chief Elon Musk, while ISRO reiterates its commitment to safety and mission integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 20:27 IST
Safety First: Delays in Axiom-4 Mission Due to ISS Leak
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Axiom-4 mission, planned to send astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS), has been indefinitely delayed due to a leak identified in the Zvezda module of the orbital laboratory, as announced by NASA and other space agencies. This delay underscores their commitment to safety as a top priority.

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan confirmed the collaboration with NASA, SpaceX, and Axiom Space in addressing these issues. Shubhanshu Shukla from India, part of the mission team, now awaits a revised timeline, emphasizing that setbacks are expected in such complex space endeavors.

Meanwhile, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk highlighted concerns about the aging parts of the ISS, suggesting the need for de-orbiting the lab within two years. Currently, international partners plan to retire the ISS by 2031, while private firms like Axiom Space explore building its successor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025