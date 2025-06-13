Safety First: Delays in Axiom-4 Mission Due to ISS Leak

The Axiom-4 mission, planned to send astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS), has been indefinitely delayed due to a leak identified in the Zvezda module of the orbital laboratory, as announced by NASA and other space agencies. This delay underscores their commitment to safety as a top priority.

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan confirmed the collaboration with NASA, SpaceX, and Axiom Space in addressing these issues. Shubhanshu Shukla from India, part of the mission team, now awaits a revised timeline, emphasizing that setbacks are expected in such complex space endeavors.

Meanwhile, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk highlighted concerns about the aging parts of the ISS, suggesting the need for de-orbiting the lab within two years. Currently, international partners plan to retire the ISS by 2031, while private firms like Axiom Space explore building its successor.

(With inputs from agencies.)