Safety First: Delays in Axiom-4 Mission Due to ISS Leak
The Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station faces indefinite delays as NASA and space agencies address a leak observed in the ISS. Concerns over the station's long-term safety were raised by SpaceX chief Elon Musk, while ISRO reiterates its commitment to safety and mission integrity.
The Axiom-4 mission, planned to send astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS), has been indefinitely delayed due to a leak identified in the Zvezda module of the orbital laboratory, as announced by NASA and other space agencies. This delay underscores their commitment to safety as a top priority.
ISRO Chairman V Narayanan confirmed the collaboration with NASA, SpaceX, and Axiom Space in addressing these issues. Shubhanshu Shukla from India, part of the mission team, now awaits a revised timeline, emphasizing that setbacks are expected in such complex space endeavors.
Meanwhile, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk highlighted concerns about the aging parts of the ISS, suggesting the need for de-orbiting the lab within two years. Currently, international partners plan to retire the ISS by 2031, while private firms like Axiom Space explore building its successor.
