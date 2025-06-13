Left Menu

Tragic Wall Collapse in Gwalior Amidst Heavy Rains

In Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, three people died and three were injured when a house wall collapsed onto a tin shed during heavy rains. The incident occurred in Transport Nagar, with rescue teams working promptly. Two victims died later in the hospital, while one died on-site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 13-06-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 21:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three individuals lost their lives and three others were injured following a devastating wall collapse in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday. The wall gave way amidst severe rain and wind, crashing onto a tin shed where several people had sought refuge.

The tragic event unfolded in Transport Nagar around 4:30 p.m. as confirmed by Bahodapur police sub inspector Ramchandra Sharma. Efforts were promptly made by rescue teams who swiftly arrived to extricate victims from the rubble.

While Javed Khan (32) died instantly, Israel Ahmed (40) and Mafrat Khan (35) succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. Authorities continue investigations into the structural failure to prevent future tragedies.

