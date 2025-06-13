Scorching Heatwave Grips India as Temperatures Soar
A severe heatwave is impacting northwest and central India, with temperatures exceeding 44 degrees Celsius in multiple locations. The ongoing extreme heat is putting pressure on power supplies and affecting millions. Experts warn of high risks for vulnerable populations, as government agencies work on mitigating measures.
In an alarming development, a severe heatwave continues to batter parts of northwest and central India, with 22 locations experiencing scorching temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius. The relentless heat is taxing power grids and presenting daily challenges to millions across key states including Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the oppressive heatwave is expected to persist for at least two more days, with light to moderate rainfall anticipated to bring some relief starting June 15. However, the arriving monsoon, projected to cover northwest India by June 25, could ultimately stabilize the climate in the afflicted regions.
City districts like Ganganagar in Rajasthan have seen peak temperatures reaching a blazing 49.4 degrees Celsius, while states like Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh aren't far behind with high temperature recordings. In response to these harsh conditions, the National Disaster Management Authority has issued guidelines targeting protective strategies for informal workers vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.
