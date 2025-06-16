Progress and Promise: Global Economies on the Path to Climate Action

UN climate chief Simon Stiell addressed the Bonn climate conference, highlighting promising climate action initiatives by major global economies. He urged nations to finalize indicators for the Global Goal on Adaptation.

The conference is crucial for drafting a $1.3 trillion roadmap to assist developing nations against climate change. Stiell noted that countries should deepen discussions to build momentum for actionable mitigation solutions.

Global cooperation remains essential despite geopolitical tensions and other challenges. The success at Bonn is pivotal to future climate agreements, with emphasis on achieving the Paris Agreement targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)