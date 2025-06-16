Left Menu

Severe Weather Alert: Maharashtra Braces for Torrential Rains

The India Meteorological Department has issued severe weather alerts for Maharashtra, predicting extremely heavy rainfall in Raigad, Pune, and Satara. An orange alert is in place for Mumbai and surrounding regions. Recent rains have led to 18 fatalities and numerous injuries, with flood-like conditions reported in low-lying areas.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in Raigad and the ghat areas of Pune and Satara, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall within the next 16 hours. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been announced for Mumbai, amid widespread flooding in low-lying areas due to incessant rains.

In the past few days, Maharashtra's Konkan region and surrounding areas have been battered by heavy rains, taking the lives of 18 people and injuring 65 others. The ongoing downpours have created flood-like situations, submerging low-lying regions as rivers swell to dangerous levels.

Authorities have been advised to take action immediately in regions under red alerts, while being prepared for potential action under orange alerts. The warnings indicate a continuation of heavy to very heavy rains in targeted districts until Tuesday morning, with an extension of alerts for the coming days in certain areas.

