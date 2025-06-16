Left Menu

Rain-Induced Wall Collapse Damages Motorbikes in Thane

A portion of a protective wall near Siddheshwar Lake in Thane collapsed, damaging two motorbikes. The incident occurred amid heavy rains, with no reported injuries. Prompt action by the Disaster Management Cell restored traffic flow. A similar wall collapse happened in Navi Mumbai, also due to rain.

In a rainy evening incident near Siddheshwar Lake in Thane, a section of a protective wall gave way, resulting in damage to two motorbikes, though no injuries were reported.

The collapse occurred at Shaheed Udyan, Pachpakhadi, and was promptly addressed by the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

A similar rain-triggered collapse was reported in Navi Mumbai, where a compound wall of a housing society fell, causing no harm to residents.

