Rain-Induced Wall Collapse Damages Motorbikes in Thane

In a rainy evening incident near Siddheshwar Lake in Thane, a section of a protective wall gave way, resulting in damage to two motorbikes, though no injuries were reported.

The collapse occurred at Shaheed Udyan, Pachpakhadi, and was promptly addressed by the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

A similar rain-triggered collapse was reported in Navi Mumbai, where a compound wall of a housing society fell, causing no harm to residents.

