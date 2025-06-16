Dramatic Rescue Mission After Soil Collapse at Mumbai Construction Site
A labourer was trapped when soil caved in due to heavy rain at a Mumbai construction site. Efforts are underway by emergency teams to rescue him from the accident that occurred around 7:40pm in Andheri East. Multiple agencies, including the fire brigade and police, are involved in the operation.
A labourer was caught in a perilous situation after heavy rains caused the soil to cave in at a construction site in Mumbai's Andheri East.
The incident unfolded around 7:40 pm in Kadamwadi near the Andheri-Kurla road, raising alarm among local authorities and first responders.
Rescue operations are in full swing with teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, BMC ward, police, and ambulance services all working tirelessly to ensure the trapped individual's safe return.
