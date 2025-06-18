Overflow at Powai Lake: Mumbai's Scenic Landmark Breaches Capacity

Mumbai's Powai Lake began overflowing on Wednesday morning following intense rainfall in the area over the past two days, a civic official confirmed. Although the water is used solely for industrial purposes, the overflow has drawn significant attention.

The lake, surrounded by lush greenery and high-rises, has a storage capacity of 545 crore litres. It started to breach its banks at 6 am, marking the overflow 20 days earlier than last year due to the sustained heavy rainfall.

Situated 27 km from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters, Powai Lake was constructed in 1890 at a cost of Rs 12.59 lakh. Meanwhile, seven other reservoirs continue to supply the city with potable water.

(With inputs from agencies.)