Left Menu

Overflow at Powai Lake: Mumbai's Scenic Landmark Breaches Capacity

Powai Lake in Mumbai overflowed on Wednesday due to heavy rains over two days. The lake, a renowned recreational area, reached its capacity of 545 crore litres, causing water to breach the 195.10 feet level. Completed in 1890, the lake is located 27 km from the BMC headquarters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2025 09:29 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 09:29 IST
Overflow at Powai Lake: Mumbai's Scenic Landmark Breaches Capacity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai's Powai Lake began overflowing on Wednesday morning following intense rainfall in the area over the past two days, a civic official confirmed. Although the water is used solely for industrial purposes, the overflow has drawn significant attention.

The lake, surrounded by lush greenery and high-rises, has a storage capacity of 545 crore litres. It started to breach its banks at 6 am, marking the overflow 20 days earlier than last year due to the sustained heavy rainfall.

Situated 27 km from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters, Powai Lake was constructed in 1890 at a cost of Rs 12.59 lakh. Meanwhile, seven other reservoirs continue to supply the city with potable water.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025