Revitalizing India's Rivers: Embracing Nature-Based Solutions for Sustainable Action

A national workshop titled 'Revitalizing India's Rivers: Nature-Based Solutions and Policy Approaches for Scalable Action' was organized by The Nature Conservancy in India, with support from the Rural India Support Trust. Over 70 key stakeholders, including top environmental specialists and government representatives, gathered to discuss urgent strategies for river restoration.

The event emphasized the need for integrated, nature-based approaches to address challenges such as pollution, urban development, and climate change. Notable speakers like Sh. Brijendra Swaroop from the National Mission for Clean Ganga and Dr. Anjali Acharya of Nature Conservancy India Solutions highlighted the crucial role of scalable nature-inspired solutions in revitalizing India's rivers.

The workshop covered various topics, from policy and ecological strategies to financing initiatives, underlining the importance of cross-sectoral collaboration and community engagement. It concluded by advocating for innovative financial mechanisms and stronger policy integration to ensure the long-term health of India's river systems.

