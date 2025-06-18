Left Menu

Revitalizing India's Rivers: Embracing Nature-Based Solutions for Sustainable Action

A national workshop in India organized by The Nature Conservancy focused on nature-based solutions for river rejuvenation. Experts discussed policy frameworks, ecological restoration, and innovative financing to tackle water stress caused by urbanization and climate change, emphasizing cross-sectoral collaboration and community involvement for sustainable river management.

Updated: 18-06-2025 10:54 IST
A national workshop titled 'Revitalizing India's Rivers: Nature-Based Solutions and Policy Approaches for Scalable Action' was organized by The Nature Conservancy in India, with support from the Rural India Support Trust. Over 70 key stakeholders, including top environmental specialists and government representatives, gathered to discuss urgent strategies for river restoration.

The event emphasized the need for integrated, nature-based approaches to address challenges such as pollution, urban development, and climate change. Notable speakers like Sh. Brijendra Swaroop from the National Mission for Clean Ganga and Dr. Anjali Acharya of Nature Conservancy India Solutions highlighted the crucial role of scalable nature-inspired solutions in revitalizing India's rivers.

The workshop covered various topics, from policy and ecological strategies to financing initiatives, underlining the importance of cross-sectoral collaboration and community engagement. It concluded by advocating for innovative financial mechanisms and stronger policy integration to ensure the long-term health of India's river systems.

