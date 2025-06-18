Sharks and the Two-Thirds Scaling Law: Size Matters in Evolution

A groundbreaking study has unveiled that sharks of all sizes adhere to the two-thirds scaling law, a centuries-old mathematical rule applicable to the shape and size of organisms. Published today in Royal Society Open Science, the research provides insights into evolutionary patterns and crucial biological processes.

Sharks, despite their wide size and shape range, follow this scaling rule remarkably closely, with a minimal deviation of only 3% from theoretical predictions. This adherence possibly results from developmental constraints during their growth, influencing their body plan.

This advancement improves confidence in using biological models that rely on surface area-to-volume ratios. As climate change and biodiversity loss accelerate, understanding animals' interactions with their environment becomes urgent, making this study a significant contribution to conservation science.