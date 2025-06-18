Left Menu

Sharks and the Two-Thirds Scaling Law: Size Matters in Evolution

A new study explores how sharks, despite varying greatly in size, adhere to the two-thirds scaling law that links surface area to volume. This discovery provides insights into evolutionary biology and impacts models in physiology and climate science, especially crucial in light of climate change and biodiversity loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Townsville | Updated: 18-06-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 12:22 IST
Sharks and the Two-Thirds Scaling Law: Size Matters in Evolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

A groundbreaking study has unveiled that sharks of all sizes adhere to the two-thirds scaling law, a centuries-old mathematical rule applicable to the shape and size of organisms. Published today in Royal Society Open Science, the research provides insights into evolutionary patterns and crucial biological processes.

Sharks, despite their wide size and shape range, follow this scaling rule remarkably closely, with a minimal deviation of only 3% from theoretical predictions. This adherence possibly results from developmental constraints during their growth, influencing their body plan.

This advancement improves confidence in using biological models that rely on surface area-to-volume ratios. As climate change and biodiversity loss accelerate, understanding animals' interactions with their environment becomes urgent, making this study a significant contribution to conservation science.

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025