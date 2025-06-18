Navigational Misjudgement Sparks Tanker Collision Near Strait of Hormuz

A navigational error has been identified as the cause of a collision between two oil tankers, according to the UAE's energy ministry. The incident occurred near the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway crucial for global oil transport.

The Adalynn and Front Eagle collided and ignited in flames 24 nautical miles off the UAE's coast in the Sea of Oman. Fortunately, no injuries or oil spills were reported from the crew involved in the accident.

This collision unfolded amid increased tension due to conflicts between Iran and Israel, which has disrupted navigation systems in the area. While Iran has not commented on the event or alleged electronic interference, the situation remains under investigation.

