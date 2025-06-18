Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Kedarnath Pilgrimage Route: Landslide Claims Lives

A landslide near the Kedarnath shrine in Junglechatti ghat on Wednesday resulted in two deaths and three injuries. The disaster led to a search and rescue operation by police and SDRF personnel. Pilgrims continue their journey under police protection as the identities of victims are being confirmed.

Two people lost their lives, and three others were injured following a landslide along the trekking route to the Kedarnath shrine on Wednesday, as confirmed by police officials. The event unfolded around 11:20 am near Junglechatti ghat, where rolling boulders struck unsuspecting pilgrims and service operators.

In the chaos, the victims fell into a deep gorge, prompting a swift response from police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams, who launched an immediate search and rescue operation. According to Superintendent of Police Akshay Prahlad Konde, the rescue mission was intense as locals assisted using ropes to retrieve both the dead and injured from the precarious depths.

While two individuals died on-site, the injured were reported to include a woman with minor wounds and two men with serious conditions, subsequently transferred to a health center in Gaurikund. Efforts are underway to confirm the identities of the victims, with pilgrim movements continuing under stringent police monitoring, maintained Konde.

(With inputs from agencies.)

