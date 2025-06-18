Left Menu

Israeli Strikes Target Iranian Centrifuge Facilities

Israeli military strikes have targeted two Iranian facilities responsible for producing centrifuge parts used for uranium enrichment, the U.N. nuclear watchdog declared. The affected sites include the TESA Karaj workshop and the Tehran Research Center, where key components for advanced centrifuges were produced.

In a significant development, Israeli military strikes have targeted two facilities in Iran that were instrumental in the production of centrifuge parts, which are essential for uranium enrichment.

This information was disclosed by the U.N. nuclear watchdog on Wednesday, which identified the affected sites as the TESA Karaj workshop and the Tehran Research Center.

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, advanced centrifuge rotors were manufactured and tested at a building hit at the Tehran site, while two buildings destroyed at Karaj were involved in making different centrifuge components.

