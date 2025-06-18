Left Menu

Strong Tremors Shake Chiapas Coastline

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit near Chiapas, Mexico, with no immediate reports of damage. The quake's epicenter was 189 km from Tapachula, at a depth of 10 km. Local and national agencies are monitoring the situation closely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 15:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant seismic event occurred as a magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck off the southern coast of Mexico's Chiapas state. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) confirmed the earthquake on Wednesday.

The quake's epicenter was located 189 kilometers from the city of Tapachula and had a shallow depth of 10 kilometers. Despite the strength of the tremor, Mexico's national civil protection agency reported no immediate signs of damage.

The agency announced it is collaborating with local authorities to conduct a preliminary assessment of the area. "We continue to monitor the situation," the agency stated, assuring residents of ongoing vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

