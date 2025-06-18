Strong Tremors Shake Chiapas Coastline

A significant seismic event occurred as a magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck off the southern coast of Mexico's Chiapas state. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) confirmed the earthquake on Wednesday.

The quake's epicenter was located 189 kilometers from the city of Tapachula and had a shallow depth of 10 kilometers. Despite the strength of the tremor, Mexico's national civil protection agency reported no immediate signs of damage.

The agency announced it is collaborating with local authorities to conduct a preliminary assessment of the area. "We continue to monitor the situation," the agency stated, assuring residents of ongoing vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)