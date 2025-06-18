Left Menu

Monsoon Arrives in Uttar Pradesh: Relief and Caution

The Southwest Monsoon has reached southern Uttar Pradesh, bringing relief from heat but also posing risks of heavy rain and lightning. Predictions indicate increased rainfall and thunderstorms from June 19-22. Authorities advise caution and preparation in response to potentially severe weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 18-06-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 16:31 IST
Monsoon Arrives in Uttar Pradesh: Relief and Caution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Southwest Monsoon arrived in southern Uttar Pradesh on June 18, slightly delayed from its expected date, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). This weather change brought light to moderate rains across various districts, signaling relief from the oppressive heat.

IMD has forecasted favorable conditions for the monsoon's further advance into more areas of the state. A well-marked low-pressure area near Gangetic West Bengal is predicted to move west-northwesterly, increasing rainfall and causing widespread thunderstorms and lightning starting June 19, potentially until June 22.

With temperatures previously soaring above 40 degrees Celsius, the monsoon provides relief but also calls for caution. State authorities warn residents about the risks of lightning and damage to unstable structures, urging preparedness amid the volatile weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025