Monsoon Arrives in Uttar Pradesh: Relief and Caution
The Southwest Monsoon has reached southern Uttar Pradesh, bringing relief from heat but also posing risks of heavy rain and lightning. Predictions indicate increased rainfall and thunderstorms from June 19-22. Authorities advise caution and preparation in response to potentially severe weather conditions.
The Southwest Monsoon arrived in southern Uttar Pradesh on June 18, slightly delayed from its expected date, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). This weather change brought light to moderate rains across various districts, signaling relief from the oppressive heat.
IMD has forecasted favorable conditions for the monsoon's further advance into more areas of the state. A well-marked low-pressure area near Gangetic West Bengal is predicted to move west-northwesterly, increasing rainfall and causing widespread thunderstorms and lightning starting June 19, potentially until June 22.
With temperatures previously soaring above 40 degrees Celsius, the monsoon provides relief but also calls for caution. State authorities warn residents about the risks of lightning and damage to unstable structures, urging preparedness amid the volatile weather conditions.
