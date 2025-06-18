Launch Spotlight: Shubhanshu Shukla and the Postponed Axiom-4 Space Mission
The Axiom-4 mission, featuring Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, has been postponed to June 22, allowing NASA to assess International Space Station operations after Russian module repairs. Originally set for June 19, this mission signifies a space return for India, Hungary, and Poland, with SpaceX managing transport.
In a recent announcement from Axiom Space, the much-anticipated Axiom-4 mission involving a consortium of international astronauts, including India's Shubhanshu Shukla, has been rescheduled to launch on June 22. The decision comes as NASA takes the necessary time to evaluate the operations aboard the International Space Station following repairs in its Russian segment.
The Axiom-4 mission, marking the return of India, Hungary, and Poland to space, was initially slated for a June 19 departure from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre, utilizing SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket for transportation. SpaceX has confirmed the revised launch time as 3:42 am Eastern Time, with a backup opportunity available on June 23.
The mission's delay reflects a broader effort to ensure the utmost safety in light of detected leaks in both the ISS's Russian module and the Falcon-9 rocket's boosters. As preparations continue, authorities are reviewing factors such as vehicle readiness, weather conditions, and crew health, maintaining high safety standards ahead of the anticipated launch.
