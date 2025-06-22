Mount Abu Drenched: Rajasthan Suffers Torrential Downpour
Parts of Rajasthan experienced heavy rainfall, with Mount Abu recording 181.4 mm. Several regions, including Bhilwara and Kota, also received significant rainfall. The meteorological department predicts thunderstorms in southern and eastern districts in the next 24 hours.
The state of Rajasthan witnessed heavy rainfall on Sunday, with Mount Abu bearing the brunt at 181.4 mm, according to the local meteorological department.
Over a 24-hour period, Bhilwara received 175 mm of rainfall while other areas like Kota and Chittorgarh saw 44.9 mm and 27 mm respectively. Meanwhile, cities such as Jodhpur and Sikar experienced lighter showers.
Light rain was also reported in Ajmer, Barmer and Jalore. Sporadic rain was documented in Phalodi, Bikaner, and Vanasthali. The weather department forecasts isolated thunderstorm activity in Rajasthan's southern and eastern districts over the next 24 hours.
