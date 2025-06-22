Mighty Tree Falls: Narrow Escape in Thane

In a startling incident, a massive tree collapsed in Thane's bustling cityscape, leveling three cars and an autorickshaw. The accident occurred on Sunday in the Kasarvadavali area adjacent to Ghodbunder Road, according to Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Cell chief, Yasin Tadvi.

Emergency response teams were promptly dispatched after authorities received alerts about the incident. Fortunately, there were no injuries as the tree crashed onto four parked vehicles. "The tree has now been cut and removed," Tadvi confirmed.

The three cars and autorickshaw were left with extensive damage. This incident highlights the critical need for regular tree maintenance and monitoring in urban zones to prevent potential hazards.

