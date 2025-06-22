Left Menu

Mighty Tree Falls: Narrow Escape in Thane

A huge tree toppled in Thane, Maharashtra, on Sunday, damaging three cars and an autorickshaw. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported. Authorities quickly responded to the scene, removing the fallen tree. The vehicles sustained significant damage, emphasizing the urgency for a proactive arborist intervention in urban areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 22-06-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 20:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling incident, a massive tree collapsed in Thane's bustling cityscape, leveling three cars and an autorickshaw. The accident occurred on Sunday in the Kasarvadavali area adjacent to Ghodbunder Road, according to Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Cell chief, Yasin Tadvi.

Emergency response teams were promptly dispatched after authorities received alerts about the incident. Fortunately, there were no injuries as the tree crashed onto four parked vehicles. "The tree has now been cut and removed," Tadvi confirmed.

The three cars and autorickshaw were left with extensive damage. This incident highlights the critical need for regular tree maintenance and monitoring in urban zones to prevent potential hazards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

