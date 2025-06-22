Mighty Tree Falls: Narrow Escape in Thane
A huge tree toppled in Thane, Maharashtra, on Sunday, damaging three cars and an autorickshaw. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported. Authorities quickly responded to the scene, removing the fallen tree. The vehicles sustained significant damage, emphasizing the urgency for a proactive arborist intervention in urban areas.
- Country:
- India
In a startling incident, a massive tree collapsed in Thane's bustling cityscape, leveling three cars and an autorickshaw. The accident occurred on Sunday in the Kasarvadavali area adjacent to Ghodbunder Road, according to Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Cell chief, Yasin Tadvi.
Emergency response teams were promptly dispatched after authorities received alerts about the incident. Fortunately, there were no injuries as the tree crashed onto four parked vehicles. "The tree has now been cut and removed," Tadvi confirmed.
The three cars and autorickshaw were left with extensive damage. This incident highlights the critical need for regular tree maintenance and monitoring in urban zones to prevent potential hazards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Plane crash: Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran says doing everything in power to assist emergency response teams.
Uttar Pradesh's Push for Comprehensive Disaster Management Reform
Amit Shah Charts New Disaster Management Vision at National Conference
Tech Triumph: Amit Shah Unveils Major Platforms for Disaster Management
India Emerges as a Global Leader in Disaster Management