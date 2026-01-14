Left Menu

Sivakarthikeyan Stresses Positivity Amid Parasakthi's Controversy

Actor Sivakarthikeyan attended a Pongal celebration at Union Minister L. Murugan's residence and emphasised spreading positivity, amid controversy over his film, Parasakthi. Accused by the Tamil Nadu Youth Congress of distorting facts, Sivakarthikeyan maintained there is no controversy, urging viewers to see the film's message correctly.

Actor Sivakarthikeyan, currently starring in the Tamil political drama Parasakthi, attended a vibrant Pongal celebration hosted by Union Minister L. Murugan.

During the festivity, Sivakarthikeyan highlighted the importance of positivity in the ongoing festival. His comments came amid objections from the Tamil Nadu Youth Congress, which has criticized Parasakthi for allegedly distorting historical facts and defaming the Indian National Congress and its leaders.

Sivakarthikeyan addressed the controversy, asserting there's no dispute over the film's content, and encouraged audiences to watch it fully to grasp its true intent free from political interpretation.

