Assessing Radiation Threats Amid US-Israel Strikes on Iran's Nuclear Sites

Recent events have seen the United States joining Israel in military assaults on Iran's nuclear program, sparking concerns about potential radiation threats. The US targeted three Iranian nuclear sites, including Natanz and Fordo. Both Iran and the United Nations have confirmed these developments.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reports that, thus far, no significant increase in radiation levels has been observed. Despite attacks on facilities like Natanz, which enriches uranium to high purity levels, public radiation risk remains minimal. However, experts caution that the greater danger stems from chemical hazards, particularly fluorine gas used in the enrichment process.

Beyond the immediate threat, fluorine gas poses serious risks if released, as it can corrode surfaces and be fatal if inhaled. The IAEA continues to monitor the situation to ensure global safety standards are upheld.

