Fierce Wildfire Rages on Chios Island: A Battle Against Flames

More than 100 firefighters, reinforced by water-dropping helicopters and planes, are currently engaged in a battle against a significant wildfire threatening the main town on Chios Island. The emergency services have evacuated a dozen areas as a precautionary measure.

The fire department reported that the blaze started with three separate outbreaks on Sunday morning and afternoon, near the town of Chios. Strong winds worsened the situation, merging the smaller fires into one extensive inferno that firefighters are struggling to control.

Authorities are investigating arson as a potential cause of the blaze and have dispatched a team to the island. Reinforcements from Athens and Thessaloniki arrived by ship to bolster the 100 firefighters already on-site. Despite ten water-dropping helicopters and two planes providing air support throughout the day, the flames continued to rage. Local media captured images of towering flames consuming both woodland and farmland as night fell. Greece experiences frequent wildfires due to hot, dry summers, but officials attribute the increasing size and frequency of these fires to climate change. The catastrophe echoes the 2018 fire in the town of Mati, east of Athens, where more than 100 people perished.

