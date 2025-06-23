Left Menu

Fierce Wildfire Rages on Chios Island: A Battle Against Flames

A major wildfire erupted on Greece's Chios Island, prompting the evacuation of twelve areas. Over 100 firefighters, assisted by aerial support, fought the blaze that was fueled by strong winds. These fires are becoming more frequent and severe due to climate change, authorities observe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 23-06-2025 03:05 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 03:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Greece

More than 100 firefighters, reinforced by water-dropping helicopters and planes, are currently engaged in a battle against a significant wildfire threatening the main town on Chios Island. The emergency services have evacuated a dozen areas as a precautionary measure.

The fire department reported that the blaze started with three separate outbreaks on Sunday morning and afternoon, near the town of Chios. Strong winds worsened the situation, merging the smaller fires into one extensive inferno that firefighters are struggling to control.

Authorities are investigating arson as a potential cause of the blaze and have dispatched a team to the island. Reinforcements from Athens and Thessaloniki arrived by ship to bolster the 100 firefighters already on-site. Despite ten water-dropping helicopters and two planes providing air support throughout the day, the flames continued to rage. Local media captured images of towering flames consuming both woodland and farmland as night fell. Greece experiences frequent wildfires due to hot, dry summers, but officials attribute the increasing size and frequency of these fires to climate change. The catastrophe echoes the 2018 fire in the town of Mati, east of Athens, where more than 100 people perished.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

