International Atomic Energy Agency Faces Iran's Nuclear Dilemma
The U.N. nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), faces challenges inspecting Iranian nuclear sites following military strikes. The IAEA's mandate does not extend universally, limiting its reach to NPT signatories like Iran, but excluding others such as Israel. Iran's compliance has lessened since the U.S. withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal.
The United Nations' nuclear regulatory body, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), is grappling with the aftermath of military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities that occurred on June 13, limiting its inspection abilities.
The IAEA's jurisdiction is not all-encompassing, focusing only on the 191 countries that are part of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. Iran, a participant, is subject to inspections meant to prevent the diversion of nuclear materials for weaponization.
Following the U.S.'s exit from a 2015 nuclear agreement, Iran has not adhered to certain inspection allowances, complicating the agency's oversight. While Iran remains under scrutiny, the IAEA acknowledges its limitations in ensuring exclusively peaceful nuclear endeavors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
