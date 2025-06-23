Left Menu

Monsoon Showers Batter Rajasthan: Heavy Rains Forecasted

Rajasthan experienced heavy rains due to the southwest monsoon, with Jaipur receiving the most precipitation at 46.4 mm. The local weather agency predicts additional severe rainfall on June 24, particularly in the Kota, Bharatpur, and Jaipur divisions. A new weather system may exacerbate conditions from June 25-27.

Updated: 23-06-2025 21:01 IST
Parts of Rajasthan were drenched as the advancing southwest monsoon brought significant rainfall to the region, with Jaipur experiencing the highest amount at 46.4 mm on Monday.

The Jaipur Meteorological Centre has issued warnings of heavy to very heavy rainfall on June 24, particularly affecting areas within the Kota, Bharatpur, and Jaipur divisions.

Western Rajasthan, especially the Bikaner division, is forecasted to see an uptick in thunderstorm and rain activities between June 25-27. A new weather system developing in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify rainfall in eastern Rajasthan from June 27 onward.

