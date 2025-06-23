Blaze at Golden Banquet Hall: A Fiery Evening in Delhi

A significant fire broke out at the Golden Banquet Hall opposite DLF Moti Nagar in Delhi, causing immediate concern in the area. According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), the situation emerged late on Monday evening.

Chief Atul Garg of the Delhi Fire Service reported that the emergency call was received at 8:47 pm. In response, 18 fire tenders were dispatched to the location to combat the aggressive flames.

The firefighting operations are ongoing, and authorities are closely monitoring the situation. Further updates are expected as more information becomes available on the nature and impact of the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)