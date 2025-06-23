Left Menu

Blaze at Golden Banquet Hall: A Fiery Evening in Delhi

A significant fire erupted at the Golden Banquet Hall near Delhi's DLF Moti Nagar on Monday evening. The Delhi Fire Service deployed 18 fire tenders to control the blaze. The incident was reported at 8:47 pm, with operations to extinguish the fire still underway, and more details awaited.

A significant fire broke out at the Golden Banquet Hall opposite DLF Moti Nagar in Delhi, causing immediate concern in the area. According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), the situation emerged late on Monday evening.

Chief Atul Garg of the Delhi Fire Service reported that the emergency call was received at 8:47 pm. In response, 18 fire tenders were dispatched to the location to combat the aggressive flames.

The firefighting operations are ongoing, and authorities are closely monitoring the situation. Further updates are expected as more information becomes available on the nature and impact of the fire.

