Uttar Pradesh's Ambitious Rainwater Harvesting Initiative

Uttar Pradesh launches a large-scale rainwater harvesting campaign to combat groundwater depletion. The state aims to install systems in 2.35 lakh government and semi-government buildings. Currently, 34,000 buildings have installations. Sixteen districts have already met their targets. 'Catch the Rain-2025' is a key part of this initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-06-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 13:44 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government is ramping up efforts to combat the pressing issue of groundwater depletion with an ambitious campaign to promote rainwater harvesting, a statement revealed on Tuesday.

The initiative aims to install rainwater harvesting systems on the rooftops of 2.35 lakh government and semi-government buildings across the state. Currently, around 34,000 public buildings already have these systems in place, with plans to extend this to over one lakh additional structures in the coming months.

Significantly, 16 districts, including Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, and Barabanki, have reportedly achieved a 100 percent target for rainwater harvesting installations on all eligible government buildings. The state's Jal Shakti Department is spearheading this drive under the 'Catch the Rain-2025' campaign.

