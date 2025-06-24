Left Menu

Rajasthan Drenched: Monsoon Fury Unleashes Torrential Rains

Heavy to very heavy rainfall has inundated several areas of Rajasthan, with eastern parts experiencing the brunt. Baran district witnessed the highest rainfall, with Mangrol recording 180 mm. More showers are predicted, especially in Kota, Bharatpur, and Jaipur divisions, as a new weather system forms in the Bay of Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 24-06-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 16:01 IST
Several regions across Rajasthan have been battered by heavy to very heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, attributed to an active monsoon system, according to the Meteorological Department on Tuesday.

Particularly in eastern Rajasthan, areas experienced torrential downpours until 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, with the highest recording being 180 mm in Mangrol, Baran district. Kishanganj in Baran saw about 110 mm, while Shahabad received 170 mm. Meanwhile, districts like Sawai Madhopur, Dausa, Tonk, Alwar, and Jhunjhunu registered rainfall ranging from 30 to 60 mm.

The Meteorological Department has issued warnings of continued heavy rains in the divisions of Kota, Bharatpur, and Jaipur. A new weather system developing in the Bay of Bengal is expected to prolong these wet conditions, potentially intensifying thunderstorms and showers in western Rajasthan's Bikaner division from June 25 to 27. Rainfall activities are set to heighten again in eastern Rajasthan after June 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

