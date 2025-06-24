Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Infrastructure Boom: New Bridges and Better Connectivity

Uttar Pradesh is enhancing its infrastructure with the approval of three Rail Over Bridges and a new Ganga river bridge. These projects, backed by the state government, aim to improve regional connectivity and ease traffic congestion, with completion targeted within two years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-06-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 16:59 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Infrastructure Boom: New Bridges and Better Connectivity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh is poised for an infrastructure transformation with the approval of significant projects aimed at enhancing connectivity and alleviating traffic woes. The state government has cleared the construction of three Rail Over Bridges (ROBs) and a new Ganga river bridge.

The projects, to be executed by the Uttar Pradesh Bridge Corporation Limited, are located in Balrampur, Kanpur, and Shuklaganj in Unnao. According to an official statement, detailed project reports have been prepared, and work will proceed under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode.

In Kanpur, a four-lane Rail Over Bridge will be established on the Kanpur-Central-Rawatpur-Anwarganj rail section. Additionally, a four-lane Ganga river bridge will be constructed upstream of the old Kanpur-Shuklaganj bridge, significantly easing traffic between the two cities. The total project cost exceeds Rs 372 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025