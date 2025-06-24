Uttar Pradesh's Infrastructure Boom: New Bridges and Better Connectivity

Uttar Pradesh is poised for an infrastructure transformation with the approval of significant projects aimed at enhancing connectivity and alleviating traffic woes. The state government has cleared the construction of three Rail Over Bridges (ROBs) and a new Ganga river bridge.

The projects, to be executed by the Uttar Pradesh Bridge Corporation Limited, are located in Balrampur, Kanpur, and Shuklaganj in Unnao. According to an official statement, detailed project reports have been prepared, and work will proceed under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode.

In Kanpur, a four-lane Rail Over Bridge will be established on the Kanpur-Central-Rawatpur-Anwarganj rail section. Additionally, a four-lane Ganga river bridge will be constructed upstream of the old Kanpur-Shuklaganj bridge, significantly easing traffic between the two cities. The total project cost exceeds Rs 372 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)