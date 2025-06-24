Ghazipur's Modern Transformation: From Mafia Hub to Infrastructure Marvel

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that Ghazipur is now a mafia-free district benefiting from modern infrastructure advancements.

Highlighting the district's ancient roots, Adityanath noted Ghazipur's reclamation of identity through developments like the Purvanchal Expressway and Maharishi Vishwamitra Medical College. These infrastructure projects have become symbolic of the district's progress.

With projects worth Rs 1,100 crore underway, including efforts to connect vital expressways and the Jal Jeevan Mission's clean water initiative, Ghazipur is poised for continued growth. Adityanath also approved a new bypass project to resolve traffic issues and expedite development.

(With inputs from agencies.)