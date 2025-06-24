Left Menu

Ghazipur's Modern Transformation: From Mafia Hub to Infrastructure Marvel

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared Ghazipur a mafia-free district, emphasizing its modern infrastructure growth. Projects like the Purvanchal Expressway and Maharishi Vishwamitra Medical College are redefining its identity. Development projects worth Rs 1,100 crore are underway, with focus on clean drinking water and road connectivity, heralding a new era for Ghazipur.

Updated: 24-06-2025 20:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that Ghazipur is now a mafia-free district benefiting from modern infrastructure advancements.

Highlighting the district's ancient roots, Adityanath noted Ghazipur's reclamation of identity through developments like the Purvanchal Expressway and Maharishi Vishwamitra Medical College. These infrastructure projects have become symbolic of the district's progress.

With projects worth Rs 1,100 crore underway, including efforts to connect vital expressways and the Jal Jeevan Mission's clean water initiative, Ghazipur is poised for continued growth. Adityanath also approved a new bypass project to resolve traffic issues and expedite development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

