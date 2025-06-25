Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Factory Fire in Delhi's Rohini

A devastating fire in a chemical factory in Delhi's Rohini area resulted in four deaths and left three injured. The blaze erupted in a five-storey building, housing multiple manufacturing units. While the fire's cause remains unknown, investigations and search operations continue to determine more details.

New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 13:12 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Factory Fire in Delhi's Rohini
  • India

A catastrophic fire engulfed a chemical factory in the Rithala area of Delhi, leading to the tragic deaths of four individuals and injuries to at least three others. Authorities reported the incident on Tuesday evening, causing widespread concern in the Rohini sector.

Local police, along with emergency services, mobilized swiftly, deploying 16 fire tenders to the scene as they battled the flames throughout the night. Initial reports suggest the factory housed various manufacturing units, and the fire's origin remains under investigation.

A spokesperson for Delhi Fire Services stated that efforts were still ongoing to contain the smoke on upper floors, while families mourn their losses and await further information.

