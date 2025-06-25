Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Factory Fire in Delhi's Rohini

A catastrophic fire engulfed a chemical factory in the Rithala area of Delhi, leading to the tragic deaths of four individuals and injuries to at least three others. Authorities reported the incident on Tuesday evening, causing widespread concern in the Rohini sector.

Local police, along with emergency services, mobilized swiftly, deploying 16 fire tenders to the scene as they battled the flames throughout the night. Initial reports suggest the factory housed various manufacturing units, and the fire's origin remains under investigation.

A spokesperson for Delhi Fire Services stated that efforts were still ongoing to contain the smoke on upper floors, while families mourn their losses and await further information.