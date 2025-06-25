Left Menu

Cloudbursts Trigger Flash Floods: Kullu District in Turmoil

Cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district have caused flash floods, washing away three people and damaging infrastructure. Emergency teams are conducting search operations as officials report rising water levels and obstructed roads. The public is advised to stay clear of rivers and drains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 25-06-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 18:06 IST
Flash floods caused by a series of cloudbursts have wreaked havoc in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh, washing away three individuals who remain missing and damaging homes, infrastructure, and roads.

The catastrophic deluge originated from incidents in Jeeva Nallah, Rehla Bihal, and Shilagarh, with emergency teams scrambling to execute search and rescue operations amid the rising waters. Additional District Commissioner Ashwani Kumar confirmed teams were on the ground, while Kullu's Banjar MLA Surinder Shauri urged the community to stay away from rivers and drains.

Heavy rain has also affected Manali, Banjar, and the Brahma Ganga drain, prompting fears of rising water levels at the Beas and Sutlej rivers, potentially causing further damage. Meanwhile, persistent rainfall in Lahaul and Spiti has resulted in road obstructions due to landslides and debris.

