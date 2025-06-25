Left Menu

Massive Rally Demands Navi Mumbai Airport Be Named After Late D B Patil

A rally was held on June 24 with over 1,100 vehicles, demanding the Navi Mumbai International Airport be named after late local politician D B Patil. Thousands of supporters participated to honor Patil's legacy and his contributions to the community, as they marched 20km from Vashi to Panvel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 25-06-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 20:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A massive rally featuring over 1,100 vehicles, including cars, motorbikes, and auto-rickshaws, convened on June 24 to call for the Navi Mumbai International Airport to be named after the late D B Patil, a revered local politician.

The demonstration coincided with Patil's 12th death anniversary, drawing thousands of supporters from Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Raigad areas. Organizers stated that the airport, slated to open by the end of 2025, should honor Patil's name to commemorate his widespread influence and leadership.

Dashrath Dada Patil, head of the airport naming action committee, reported that the rally started at the CIDCO Exhibition Center in Vashi and concluded at the Kalbhairav Temple in Panvel, covering a 20km route. D B Patil, a former MP, was known for his advocacy work on behalf of farmers and landowners during CIDCO's land acquisitions in Panvel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

