Destruction of Iran's Nuclear Facilities: A Setback with U.S. Strikes

On Wednesday, CIA Director John Ratcliffe revealed that U.S. military strikes have inflicted substantial damage on Iran's nuclear program. He shared that credible intelligence indicates the destruction of several key Iranian nuclear facilities.

According to Ratcliffe, the information comes from a historically reliable source, corroborating the extent of the damage and suggesting it would take years to rebuild.

This development follows increased tensions between the U.S. and Iran, further complicated by these strategic strikes, potentially delaying Iran's nuclear ambitions significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)