Innovations and Discoveries: Killer Whales, Satellites, and a New Exoplanet

In a remarkable revelation, new research highlights the intelligence of killer whales, documenting their use of seaweed stalks as grooming tools. Drones captured this 'allokelping' behavior among these predators in the Salish Sea.

Europe is striving to bolster its satellite manufacturing industry but faces hurdles in its 'Project Bromo' initiative. This effort, involving Airbus, Leonardo, and Thales, aims to compete vigorously against China and Starlink, yet financial and policy debates persist.

The James Webb Space Telescope has made its inaugural discovery of an exoplanet, thus furthering our insight into the cosmos. This young gas giant, similar in size to Saturn, orbits a star 110 light-years from Earth in the Antlia constellation.

