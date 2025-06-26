Left Menu

Epic Rescue: Bengal Tiger 'Quila' Safely Relocated in Jharkhand

A Royal Bengal Tiger named 'Quila' was rescued from a village house in Jharkhand and relocated to the Palamau Tiger Reserve. Initially thought to have strayed from West Bengal, Quila was identified as a resident of the reserve. The operation highlights challenges faced by India's tiger populations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 26-06-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 13:34 IST
Epic Rescue: Bengal Tiger 'Quila' Safely Relocated in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A majestic Royal Bengal Tiger, known as 'Quila', has been safely relocated to the Palamau Tiger Reserve in Jharkhand following a dramatic rescue operation. The tiger was captured from a farmer's house in a village near Ranchi, where it had unexpectedly taken shelter.

Authorities initially believed the tiger had wandered from neighboring West Bengal but later identified it as a resident of the Palamau Tiger Reserve. 'Quila' was spotted in October 2023 near Palamu Fort, triggering a strategic rescue effort by forest officials and a joint team from the reserve and forest department.

The tiger's relocation sheds light on diminishing tiger numbers in India, with conservationists noting human interference and reduced prey as major threats. The Palamau Tiger Reserve, once home to a thriving tiger population, is reportedly now nurturing just a handful of big cats.

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025