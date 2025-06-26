Epic Rescue: Bengal Tiger 'Quila' Safely Relocated in Jharkhand

A majestic Royal Bengal Tiger, known as 'Quila', has been safely relocated to the Palamau Tiger Reserve in Jharkhand following a dramatic rescue operation. The tiger was captured from a farmer's house in a village near Ranchi, where it had unexpectedly taken shelter.

Authorities initially believed the tiger had wandered from neighboring West Bengal but later identified it as a resident of the Palamau Tiger Reserve. 'Quila' was spotted in October 2023 near Palamu Fort, triggering a strategic rescue effort by forest officials and a joint team from the reserve and forest department.

The tiger's relocation sheds light on diminishing tiger numbers in India, with conservationists noting human interference and reduced prey as major threats. The Palamau Tiger Reserve, once home to a thriving tiger population, is reportedly now nurturing just a handful of big cats.