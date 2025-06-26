Left Menu

Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Makes History on International Space Station Mission

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three others successfully docked with the International Space Station on Thursday via the Dragon spacecraft, Grace. This historic achievement marks the first time an Indian has traveled to the space station, part of the Axiom-4 mission from Kennedy Space Centre.

Updated: 26-06-2025 16:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic feat for India, astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla on Thursday joined the ranks of space travelers reaching the International Space Station. Accompanied by three other astronauts, he arrived aboard the Dragon spacecraft, Grace, marking India's first representation at the station.

The spacecraft achieved a soft capture with the orbital laboratory at 4:01 pm IST over the North Atlantic ocean. This significant event followed the spacecraft's launch just a day earlier from Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.

A live NASA broadcast captured the dramatic approach and successful docking of the spacecraft, completing the sequence at 4:15 pm IST. The mission, part of the Axiom-4 initiative, underscores a notable milestone in India's space exploration journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

