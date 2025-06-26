Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Makes History on International Space Station Mission
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three others successfully docked with the International Space Station on Thursday via the Dragon spacecraft, Grace. This historic achievement marks the first time an Indian has traveled to the space station, part of the Axiom-4 mission from Kennedy Space Centre.
- Country:
- India
In a historic feat for India, astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla on Thursday joined the ranks of space travelers reaching the International Space Station. Accompanied by three other astronauts, he arrived aboard the Dragon spacecraft, Grace, marking India's first representation at the station.
The spacecraft achieved a soft capture with the orbital laboratory at 4:01 pm IST over the North Atlantic ocean. This significant event followed the spacecraft's launch just a day earlier from Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.
A live NASA broadcast captured the dramatic approach and successful docking of the spacecraft, completing the sequence at 4:15 pm IST. The mission, part of the Axiom-4 initiative, underscores a notable milestone in India's space exploration journey.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Astronaut's Journey Delayed: Falcon-9 Repairs Halt Axiom-4 Mission
Axiom-4 Mission to ISS put off due to snag in rocket. New date to be announced in due course.
Axiom-4 Mission Delayed: SpaceX Falcon-9 Rocket Faces Liquid Oxygen Leak
Axiom-4 Mission Postponed: Indian Family Awaits New Launch Date
India's Astronaut Shukla's Axiom-4 Mission Delayed: Technical Hurdles & Future Prospects