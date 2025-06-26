Madhya Pradesh Braces: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alerts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a continuation of the rainfall that has been affecting most parts of Madhya Pradesh, with very heavy showers forecasted for five districts.

On Thursday, all districts experienced rainfall coupled with thunderstorms. Alirajpur reported very heavy rainfall, while other districts such as Tikamgarh and Neemuch received heavy showers. The downpour resulted in waterlogging, particularly in Jabalpur.

An orange alert for very heavy rainfall was issued for five districts, urging preparedness for possible emergencies. Simultaneously, a yellow alert was issued for numerous districts advising vigilance as weather conditions may shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)