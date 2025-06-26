Madhya Pradesh Braces: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alerts
Madhya Pradesh has experienced widespread rain, with very heavy rainfall forecasted in five districts. The IMD has issued orange and yellow alerts warning of potential severe weather conditions. Several districts reported heavy showers, leading to waterlogging in areas like Jabalpur.
- Country:
- India
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a continuation of the rainfall that has been affecting most parts of Madhya Pradesh, with very heavy showers forecasted for five districts.
On Thursday, all districts experienced rainfall coupled with thunderstorms. Alirajpur reported very heavy rainfall, while other districts such as Tikamgarh and Neemuch received heavy showers. The downpour resulted in waterlogging, particularly in Jabalpur.
An orange alert for very heavy rainfall was issued for five districts, urging preparedness for possible emergencies. Simultaneously, a yellow alert was issued for numerous districts advising vigilance as weather conditions may shift.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka Braces for Heavy Rainfall: Orange Alert and Holiday Announced
IMD Issues Orange Alert as Monsoon Rains Batter South India
IMD Issues Orange Alert in Goa Amid Torrential Rains
Himachal Pradesh Braces for Monsoon: Yellow Alert Issued
Monsoon Fury: Orange Alert in Kerala, Torrential Rains Hit Karnataka