Monsoon Havoc: Flash Floods and Cloudbursts Devastate Northern India
Flash floods caused by cloudbursts have wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and other Indian states, leaving seven dead and causing widespread destruction. The India Meteorological Department has issued alerts for various regions as the monsoon intensifies. Relief operations are ongoing as authorities assess the damage.
The monsoon season has unleashed destructive flash floods across northern India, with Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir bearing the brunt of the havoc. At least seven lives were lost as cloudbursts caused severe flooding, leading to the loss of homes, infrastructure, and displacement of residents.
The India Meteorological Department has issued a 'red alert' for heavy rainfall in three Kerala districts, warning of potential downpours in several other states. In Himachal Pradesh, cloudbursts in Kangra and Kullu resulted in four bodies being recovered from the Indira Priyadarshini Hydroelectric project site.
Authorities have taken urgent measures, including suspending hydro project work and relocating affected individuals to temporary shelters. The National Disaster Response Force and State Emergency Operation Centres are actively involved in search and rescue operations, as regions brace for further rain and its devastating impacts.
