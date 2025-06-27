Tragedy in Himachal: Flash Floods Claim Lives Amid Search for Missing Workers

Flash floods in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra and Kullu districts have claimed five lives as rescue operations intensify to locate six missing persons. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), alongside state agencies, is spearheading the search efforts.

The disaster, triggered by cloudbursts, swept away workers from a hydroelectric project site, prompting a reevaluation of safety protocols and raising concerns over negligence. Accusations of oversight by the contractor and project officials have surfaced, demanding urgent investigation.

Expressing condolences, local BJP leaders pledged assistance to grieving families while officials called for heightened tourist caution. The severe weather has wreaked havoc in the region, disrupting essential services and stranding numerous tourists.

