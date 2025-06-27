Left Menu

Tragedy in Himachal: Flash Floods Claim Lives Amid Search for Missing Workers

Flash floods in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra and Kullu districts have resulted in the deaths of five individuals, with six more still missing. Search operations are underway amidst challenging weather and terrain. Negligence claims have arisen, and the local BJP has vowed support for affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla/Dharamshala | Updated: 27-06-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 00:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Flash floods in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra and Kullu districts have claimed five lives as rescue operations intensify to locate six missing persons. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), alongside state agencies, is spearheading the search efforts.

The disaster, triggered by cloudbursts, swept away workers from a hydroelectric project site, prompting a reevaluation of safety protocols and raising concerns over negligence. Accusations of oversight by the contractor and project officials have surfaced, demanding urgent investigation.

Expressing condolences, local BJP leaders pledged assistance to grieving families while officials called for heightened tourist caution. The severe weather has wreaked havoc in the region, disrupting essential services and stranding numerous tourists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

