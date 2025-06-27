Left Menu

Race Against Time: Search for Victims of Himachal Cloudbursts and Floods

Rescue efforts resumed for six missing people following cloudbursts and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra and Kullu districts. Five bodies were recovered, with searches ongoing for the missing. The challenging task endures adverse weather and terrain, and concerns about negligence are raised by local BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 27-06-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 14:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Efforts to locate six missing individuals resumed on Friday in Himachal Pradesh as a combined force of national and state disaster response teams, police, and home guards sought to find those swept away by recent cloudbursts and flash floods.

The natural disaster, which struck Kangra and Kullu districts, has already claimed five lives, and the search continues for others feared lost near a hydro project site and the Rehla Bihal area. Challenging weather, tough terrain, and loss of mobile signals are hampering rescue efforts, officials stated.

Concerns of negligence were raised as shelters were allegedly built near a stream. BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma highlighted the need for investigation, especially as the project workers huddled in temporary shelters due to inclement weather when the flash floods hit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

