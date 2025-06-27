NGT Praises DIAL for Noise Level Transparency at IGI Airport

The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) has supplied the National Green Tribunal (NGT) with proof of compliance concerning aircraft noise level monitoring at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. The data, which is prominently displayed on the DIAL website, ensures easy access for the public.

The NGT reviewed a compliance report filed by DIAL following directions from March 2024, urging the adoption of measures to mitigate noise pollution around the airport. The tribunal acknowledged that DIAL's efforts in monitoring and displaying noise levels on the approach runway and departure funnel were in accordance with the stipulated rules.

Residents of Vasant Kunj had raised concerns about runway numbers 29 and 11, citing significant flight activity affecting their locality. However, the NGT found no specific infractions concerning the use of these runways and concluded that DIAL adhered to previously issued directives.

