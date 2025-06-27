Left Menu

Empowering Urban Local Bodies for Democratic Nation Building

A two-day national conference on the role of urban local bodies in constitutional democracy and nation-building will be inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The event aims to enhance urban administration towards 'Viksit Bharat 2047' through expert presentations and workshops focusing on innovation and inclusivity.

On July 3, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate a vital national conference addressing the role urban local bodies play in constitutional democracy and nation-building. This significant event, set at the International Centre for Automotive Technology in Manesar, Gurugram, aims to fortify urban governance across the country.

Prominent figures including Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, and Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, amongst others, will grace the occasion. The participation of various urban local body leaders from states and Union Territories marks the event's relevance and national scope.

With the ambitious goal of realizing 'Viksit Bharat 2047', the conference will spotlight best practices from major cities and conduct workshops focusing on themes like democratic foundations, effective governance, and innovation in urban policy, setting the stage for substantive dialogue on India's urban administration future.

