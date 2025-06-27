Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Family Drowns in Pakistan's Swat River Flash Floods

Eighteen family members drowned in flash floods in Pakistan's Swat River. The provincial government deployed rescue operations recovering 12 bodies so far. Rising waters trapped the tourists, prompting shutdowns and awareness campaigns. Officials urge public caution as safety measures remain in place to prevent further tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 27-06-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 22:06 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Family Drowns in Pakistan's Swat River Flash Floods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A tragic incident unfolded in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as 18 family members, part of a tourist group, drowned in flash floods in the Swat River, according to rescue officials.

Efforts are underway as the provincial government launched extensive rescue operations with 120 personnel across eight locations, leading to the recovery of 12 bodies so far. Six were found near the GE Qurban Hotel, with the rising waters catching tourists by surprise.

In response, local authorities have closed all businesses near the river and continue to enforce a ban on recreational activities. Furthermore, awareness campaigns are urging the public to avoid river areas. Three administrative officers have been suspended following the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025