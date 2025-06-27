Tragedy Strikes: Family Drowns in Pakistan's Swat River Flash Floods

A tragic incident unfolded in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as 18 family members, part of a tourist group, drowned in flash floods in the Swat River, according to rescue officials.

Efforts are underway as the provincial government launched extensive rescue operations with 120 personnel across eight locations, leading to the recovery of 12 bodies so far. Six were found near the GE Qurban Hotel, with the rising waters catching tourists by surprise.

In response, local authorities have closed all businesses near the river and continue to enforce a ban on recreational activities. Furthermore, awareness campaigns are urging the public to avoid river areas. Three administrative officers have been suspended following the incident.

