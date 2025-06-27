Delhi Cracks Down on Night Shelter Mismanagement

The Delhi government has intensified oversight of night shelters due to alarming reports of serious mismanagement. District magistrates have been instructed to conduct regular inspections after fake staff and unsafe conditions were flagged.

Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood held a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, reviewing the shelters' operations. His surprise visit to five shelters in Sarai Kale Khan revealed poor sanitation, power and water issues, and unauthorized personnel.

Efforts to improve transparency are underway, including an app-based system to track staff attendance. Inspections will be frequent and detailed reports submitted to ensure consistent oversight and living conditions for Delhi's homeless.

(With inputs from agencies.)