Left Menu

Delhi Cracks Down on Night Shelter Mismanagement

The Delhi government has ordered regular inspections of the city's night shelters to address issues like fake staff, poor conditions, and security concerns. Urgent corrective measures are underway to ensure safe and dignified living for the homeless, with a focus on transparency and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 22:21 IST
Delhi Cracks Down on Night Shelter Mismanagement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has intensified oversight of night shelters due to alarming reports of serious mismanagement. District magistrates have been instructed to conduct regular inspections after fake staff and unsafe conditions were flagged.

Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood held a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, reviewing the shelters' operations. His surprise visit to five shelters in Sarai Kale Khan revealed poor sanitation, power and water issues, and unauthorized personnel.

Efforts to improve transparency are underway, including an app-based system to track staff attendance. Inspections will be frequent and detailed reports submitted to ensure consistent oversight and living conditions for Delhi's homeless.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025